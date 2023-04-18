Last Updated:

BJP Replaces Jagadish Shettar With Mahesh Tenginkai In Hubli-Dharwad Central

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai at Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency after MLA Jagadish Shettar resigned from the party and joined Congress on April 17.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Harsh Vardhan
Jagadish Shettar

Shettar, on April 17, joined the Congress party as he was unhappy with the BJP leadership for being denied a ticket to contest the state polls; Twitter/@INCKarnataka/ANI


The BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai at the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency for the upcoming Karnataka elections on May 10. This constituency belonged to former Karnataka CM and MLA Jagadish Shettar who resigned from the party recently. Shettar, on April 17, joined the Congress party after the BJP denied him a ticket to contest the state polls. 

"The BJP recognised me and gave a ticket to a simple party worker. I am very confident that we will win by a larger margin. We will work together in the Hubli Dharwad Central constituency and make it a model city," Shettar's replacement Tenginkai said. A senior BJP leader, while speaking to ANI said, "Mahesh Tenginkai has been associated as an office bearer of the Yuva Morcha and has held organisational responsibilities in the state. He is a dedicated party worker and is a strong candidate as he has worked dedicatedly in the region."

Earlier today, the BJP announced its third list of 10 candidates just hours after its former member joined Congress. So far, the party has released the names of candidates for 222 out of 224 constituencies. 

An upset Shettar joins Congress

As for Shettar, the six-time MLA, was inducted into Congress in Bengaluru in presence of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, state party president DK Shivakumar, and MP Randeep Surjewala among others. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said Shettar's migration from the party won't affect the BJP's performance. Bommai also said he is surprised by Shettar's decision of joining Congress despite him being well aware of the party's "use and throw" policy. 

First Published:
