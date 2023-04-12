'BJP Respects Them': Bommai Plays Down Tiff With Snubbed Candidates For Karnataka Election

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is talking to all party leaders who are upset with not getting a ticket. He also stressed that the party respects them.

"I am talking to all those who are upset about not getting tickets, the party respects them and has made them MLAs. Laxman Savadi has a strong connection with me and the party. He said a few things in anger. BJP has not targeted Vinay Kulkarni (congress candidate)," Bommai told reporters.

He added, "It is also important for me who the opponent is, my people have trusted me. I know how to fight elections no matter who the opponent is. KS Eshwarappa has not retired from politics, he will remain in politics. Seniors have already spoken with him. The second list will come very soon, tomorrow or in the day after."

His reaction comes after former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced his decision to resign from BJP's primary membership after he was not given a ticket to contest May 10 elections.

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was among the defectors who brought down Congress-JD(S) government, was given a ticket in Athani in the Belagavi district.

The first list containing 189 constituencies, includes 52 faces. At least nine legislators including Ministers Anand Singh (Vijayanagara) and Angara (Sullia) have not been given tickets.

Tickets are yet to be announced for Hubballi-Dharwad Central and Shivamogga, the seats represented by senior leaders Jagadish Shettar and KS Eshwarappa.

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa told the party's central leadership that he desires to retire from electoral politics and requested it not consider fielding him in the upcoming assembly polls, while former Chief Minister Shettar on Wednesday met party chief JP Nadda asking for a ticket.

Ministers Anand Singh and S Angara are among those who have not got the ticket. Seven other sitting MLAs who have not been fielded again are--Raghupathi Bhat (Udupi), Anil S Benake (Belagavi North), Lalaji R Mendon (Kapu), Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Yadawad MLA (Ramadurg), Sanjeev Matandur (Putturu), Ramanna Lamani (Shirahatti), and Goolihatti D Shekhar (Hosadurga).