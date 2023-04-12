BJP Rolls Out First List For Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, These Names Dropped

As the Bharatiya Janta Party announced the first list of 189 contestants for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2023 on April 11, late in the evening, many names from the 2018 list were dropped. Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar is one of the prominent names to not find a place on the list. However, he has defied the party’s decision and stated he will fight the elections ‘at any cost’. Moreover, former minister Eshwarappa also announced he will not contest in the elections and said he is stepping down from electoral politics.

Some of the other names who were not repeated in the upcoming polls include Raghupathi Bhat from Udupi constituency, Laxman Savadi from Athani, Anil Benake, Belagavi North; Gulihatti D Shekar, Hosadurg; Lalaji Mendon, Kaup; R Shankar, RaneBennur; Anand Prithviraj Singh, Vijayanagar; Angara Sullia, Sullia; Yadawad Mahadevappa Shivalingappa Ramdurg; Sanjeeva Matandoor from the Puttur seat.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad last night protested in Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over ticket being denied to him.



Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/oLu2F2AcI4 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Fire fighting

As the saffron party announced the first list of 189 candidates for the assembly polls after hectic parleys between the party's top brass and the state leadership, the party will now have to engage in pacifying the internal revolt from factions of leaders who have been denied tickets. State’s former CM Jagdish Shettar whose name was dropped was summoned to Delhi to meet the top brass of the party. However, he had earlier said of contesting elections ‘at any cost’.

Laxman Savadi’s name was also missing, he mobilised supporters and asked them to gather to rally for him and protest against the denial. Supporters of BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadawad last night protested in the Ramdurg constituency in Belagavi over the ticket being denied to him. Chikka Revana who joined the BJP recently got the ticket from the constituency.

BJP announces first set of candidates

After intense discussions between the state leaders and the central leadership, the first list of 189 candidates was released by the party in a press conference on April 11.

In the BJP list for Karnataka elections, there are 30 OBC candidates, 30 from Scheduled Castes and 16 from Scheduled Tribe, according to BJP leader Arun Singh. Of the 189 candidates fielded, 52 are new faces, of which eight are women. Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, will be contesting the polls from his traditional Shiggaon seat.

Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists.

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The candidates have been selected to bring in a new generation leadership and fresh ideas.” Notably other major parties in the state have already announced their first list of contestants. Congress has announced the names of 166 candidates, JDS 95 candidates, AAP 168.

