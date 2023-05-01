BJP Scrapped Muslim Reservation To Benefit Dalits, Congress Will Bring It Back: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah, while campaigning for the upcoming Karnataka elections on Monday raised the issue of Muslim reservation implemented by the Congress government in the state and said that it was the BJP-led government in Karnataka, who abolished the Muslim reservation and increased reservation of Lingayat and Dalit communities.

Shah even said that if Congress comes to power in the state, they will end the reservation given to Lingayat and Dalit communities and bring back the muslim reservation in the state.

The Home Minister even praised former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for his governance and work done by him during his tenure. Addressing people during a roadshow in Karnataka, Shah said, "Yediyurappa ji has done a lot of work for Karnataka. We've increased the reservation of Lingayat and Dalit communities by abolishing 4% Muslim reservation."

Amit Shah conducts massive roadshows in Karnataka

"If Congress comes to power, it will take all these reservations and bring Muslim reservations back," the senior BJP leader said at his road show. Amit Shah is in Karnataka to campaign for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023. On Monday, he conducted roadshows in Gubbi and Tiptur constituency and exuded confidence in winning the state assembly elections.

#WATCH | Yeddyurappa ji has done a lot of work for Karnataka, we've increased reservation of Lingayat & Dalit communities by abolishing 4% Muslim reservation. If Congress comes to power, it will take all these reservations and bring Muslim reservations back: Union HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/0Am6ySkKg6 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

On Monday, he conducted massive roadshows in Gubbi and Tiptur constituency and sought support from the people of Karnataka and urged them to vote in favour of the BJP, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections on May 10.

Former BJP president Shah was accompanied by Tumakur MP GS Basavaraj and other party leaders. Apart from this, a large number of party cadres were seen walking along the roadshow. He exuded confidence in winning the state assembly elections and said that only a 'double engine government' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can work for the development of Karnataka.

Notably, polling for the 224-seats Karnataka Assembly is slated to happen on May 10 and the counting of votes will be carried out on May 13.