Karnataka Assembly Polls: BJP To Finalise Candidates On April 9 In PM Modi's Presence

BJP is set to hold a high-level meeting at the party office on April 9 to put out the final list of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Notably, the BJP's candidature list for upcoming state polls will end all the attacks that have been launched by Congress, which has repeatedly said the BJP party is "scared" to release the names of its candidates who will be fighting elections in Karnataka, whereas Congress has announced most of the seats.

Notably, the meeting will be attended by PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP general secretary BL Santosh, and members of the party's Central Election Committee.

BJP to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly election in April 9 meet

According to party sources, to register a victory in the state, the BJP's core group in the Karnataka faction has shortlisted three names for each Assembly seat that will be placed before the Central Election Committee. The party's central leadership will choose candidates based on their credibility to win the race. Earlier, the BJP's core group in Karnataka had shortlisted candidates in a meeting.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party to win the elections after bagging a total of 104 seats, with Congress staying in opposition with 80 seats and JDS ruling over 37 seats. Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, and the results for the same will be announced on May 13.

'Are you scared?': Cong questions BJP over delay in declaration of candidates for K'nataka polls

Earlier, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala had attacked the BJP, saying party chief JP Nadda is scared of declaring their candidates' list, whereas Congress is confident about its victory in the state and has released almost all the seats. Surjewala who represents himself as the party's official spokesperson said the central leadership is afraid that the announcement of seats will create "issues" within the party.

"BJP could not declare a single seat. I want to ask JP Nadda, Why are you scared? Do JP Nadda, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CM Bommai think that the announcement of seats will lead to issues in the party?" said Surjewala.

(Image: ANI)