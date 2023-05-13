BJP Top Brass Led By Bommai Unites At Yediyurappa's Residence Before Karnataka Results

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Karnataka Election results, the BJP camp is holding a meeting to discuss the party’s course of action after the announcement of the results, sources revealed.

According to sources, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met veteran leader BS Yediyurappa along with other party members, including ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, party MP Lehar Singh Siroya, and A T Ramaswamy, at the former Chief Minister's residence on Saturday morning.

Despite the poll predictions forecasting a possible Congress majority in the state, Bommai expressed confidence in BJP's victory and said that the party will cross the "magic figure" and will form the government in the state again. Responding to the question of coalition talks with other political parties, the Chief Minister said, “The matter does not arise now.”

BJP’s post-result strategy

Sources have also revealed that the senior BJP leaders have planned a strategy to keep its newly-elected legislators intact following the announcement of the results for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

It has been learnt that the saffron party is also attempting to contact independent MLAs, mostly BJP rebels, to join its side post results. BJP is also planning to gain support from the "winning" candidates of smaller parties.

BJP vs Congress in Karnataka

While the BJP is eying a second term in Karnataka, the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state. The Republic-PMARQ Exit poll predicted that Congress will emerge as the single-largest party, while the BJP is likely to secure the second-highest number of seats. While the BJP is predicted to register its victory on at least 85-100 seats, the Congress is likely to win 94 to 108 seats in the 224-member state Assembly. The JD(S) is expected to win 24 to 32 seats.

The Karnataka Assembly poll results will be announced soon. You can track the LIVE updates online.