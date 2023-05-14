BJP Will Come Back Stronger: Basavaraj Bommai After Karnataka Defeat

After BJP lost Karnataka, its lone southern citadel, Basavaraj Bommai said the party will come back stronger. Bommai, 63, who took over chief ministership of the state midway following BS Yediyurappa's resignation, said BJP will do well in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Bommai further said that the BJP's defeat in Karnataka did not reflect on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kateel will not relinquish his post. On Saturday evening, Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to the Karnataka governor.

“We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have an in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections,” said the outgoing Karnataka CM.

"We had an informal meeting with our president and we have discussed certain issues and we'll shortly call elected representatives and the people who contested. We will have in-depth analysis and do the course correction to come back to power in the Lok Sabha elections"

‘Nalin Kateel will not step down’: Bommai

In the meeting held at the state BJP office, Bommai said, “The state president Nalin Kateel will not step down. Today, some MLAs were present at the state BJP office. We accepted our defeat humbly. This is not PM Modi's defeat, he is a national leader. The Congress leadership has lost in the entire country,”

As soon as the results were announced on May 13, Bommai took responsibility of the defeat and stated, "...I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..," said Basavaraj Bommai. Taking to Twitter he said, "We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections." Notably, Congress dethroned BJP from Karnataka and bagged 135 seats in the state with the BJP only able to win 66 seats.