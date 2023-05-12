BJP Will Form Govt Comfortably: Basavaraj Bommai Denies Hung Assembly In Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the state assembly polls and said that a legislature party meeting will decide on the Chief Minister's face. The BJP leader also denied Exit Poll predictions that there will be a hung assembly in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, "There is no chance of a hung Assembly, we are going to form the government comfortably. Let him (DK Shivakumar) be happy with his 141 seats till tomorrow. We will have a legislature party meeting to decide the CM's face."

#WATCH | There is no chance of a hung Assembly, we are going to form the govt comfortably. Let him (DK Shivakumar) be happy with his 141 seats till tomorrow. We will have a legislature party meeting to decide the CM's face: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/12I92tWy2Q — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

On the alliance, he said that BJP never did "Operation Lotus". "It is they (Congress) who did the unholy alliance," he said. When asked about JD(S) saying that they have decided with whom they will align to form the government, he said, "Earlier, Kumaraswamy said he will not be a kingmaker but a king. Everyone has the right to do their own assessment."

We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government: JD(S)

Just a day ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections results, the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) has made a huge claim saying that have already decided on its alliance partner. Speaking to ANI, JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed said that the party had already decided with whom it would form the government in Karnataka. However, he refused to divulge the name of the alliance partner, saying that the party would announce it to the public at the appropriate time.

"We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes. There are certain programmes which we really want to implement for the betterment of Karnataka and Kannadigas... We know who is more capable of doing it and we will go with them," the JD(S) leader said. He also added that both Congress and BJP have reached out to them.

It is pertinent to mention that most of the exit polls have predicted that there will be a hung assembly, with Grand Old Party leading.