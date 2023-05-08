BJP Won't Give Reservation To Muslims In K'taka: Shah Slams Cong Over Appeasement Politics

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress over "appeasement politics" and said that Bharatiya Janata Party will not allow Muslim reservations in the state. Notably, the Grand Old Party has been criticising the ruling BJP for scrapping the 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims in the southern state and promising to restore it back if voted to power.

Addressing a public gathering in Hunagunda in Karnataka, Shah said, "BJP has strengthened the security of the nation by banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), but the Congress party is against it... BJP will neither allow Muslim reservations nor will allow Lingayat reservations to be reduced in the state."

The Minister also exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the Karnataka polls which are scheduled to take place on May 10. Earlier in the day, Shah stated in his mega roadshow in Doddaballapura that the saffron party will bag a full majority or at least half a march plus 15 seats. "We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and the Bommai government have done a lot of work," he told ANI.

Congress vows to restore Muslim quota

Just ahead of the announcement of polls in Karnataka, the BJP government decided to abolish the four per cent reservation for Muslims under the 2-B category. The four per cent was later split into two equal and distributed among the two dominant communities of the state – Vokkaligas in the 2-C category and Lingayats in the 2-D category.

Attacking the Bommai government's decision to scrap the Muslim quota, the Congress party said that they will bring back the 4 per cent quota for the Muslim community if they voted to power in Karnataka. Earlier in April, former CM and Congress leader Veerappa Moily slammed the BJP saying, "We will restore it (4% Muslim quota) once we come back to power. This decision was unjustified and unscientific."

(With inputs from ANI)