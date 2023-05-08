BJP Worker Assaulted In Bengaluru; MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses 'Congress Rowdies' Of Violence

In poll-bound Karnataka, violence has taken centre stage with BJP alleging the Congress workers for attacking their cadre. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has claimed that one of the BJP workers in Bengaluru’s BTM layout was attacked by the Congress workers on Sunday night. The BJP leader also shared the picture of the victim, who has now been hospitalised with critical injuries.

Taking to Twitter, Tejasvi accused the opposition party of attacking BJP cadres and claimed that Congress Corporator Manjunath Reddy is behind the attack. "Our Karyakarta Harinath is brutally assaulted by Congress rowdies in BTM Layout. He is now in the hospital. A similar attempt on his life was made earlier 2 years ago. Harinath has clearly mentioned that he was assaulted by ex-corporator Manjunath Reddy. Yet no action till now," Tejasvi said.

A similar attack in 2018 on 'Harinath'

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya went on to level up his attack on the Congress and claimed that Harinath was also assaulted by the Congress workers earlier. After lodging an FIR, the police officers arrested the victim instead of catching the Congress worker, Tejasvi claimed.

"I am at Madiwala Police Station now along with Harinath’s daughter. Two years ago when a similar attempt on his life was made, FIR was filed. Guess what the BTM Layout police did? Arrest the victim Harinath himself! 7 hours after the registration of FIR, no action, no arrest," said Tejasvi adding that Harinath was attacked in 2018 and not 'two years ago.'

He went on to mention that DCP South East came to Madiwala Police Station and assured that suspects will be arrested within a timeframe. "I trust our system and hope the arrests will be made. If the promised arrests are not made, the simple conclusion is that the concerned authorities facilitated the absconding of the suspects by not taking action within time," he added.

The political mercury in poll-bound Karnataka has soared with the May 10 voting day inching closer. All the political parties have locked horns to claim power in the state assembly. However, over 5 crore voters will decide the fate of candidates contesting on 224 assembly seats.