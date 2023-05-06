With all eyes on poll-bound Karnataka, the political realm is heating up as the political parties are coming all guns blazing against each other. Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs took a jibe at

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar over his promise to build a Lord Hanuman temple in the state, saying, "I want to tell DK Shivakumar that he is not going to become the CM, so it is better if he does not make the temple promise."

#WATCH | "I want to tell DK Shivakumar that he is not going to become the CM, so it is better if he does not make the temple promise," says Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/tXE3uyMpYb — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

"I'd like to humbly tell DK Shivakumar that he is not going to become the CM, so it is better if he does not make the false promise of a temple. Before saying this, did he check with Mrs Vadra? I say this because, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Amethi, I saw Mrs Vadra offering namaz on the street. We all know that those who believe in Islam can't worship idols or build temples. So, if his leader is against idol worship and temples, can DK Shivakunar make such a promise?"

The union minister's remark comes a day after Congress leader Shivakumar said the party, if voted to power, would construct new Hanuman temples in the state.

"We are committed to developing the Hanuman temples across the state with immediate effect after coming to power. Our government will also construct new Hanuman temples across the state. There is no doubt about Congress winning the elections. We are getting at least 140 to 150 seats on May 13", he told reporters in Mysuru on Thursday.

Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa commented on this move by DK Shivakumar and said that the Congress state chief is doing so because he is a Hindu. "I welcome DK Shivakumar's move to go to the temple because he is a Hindu. But they are doing these types of politics for the Muslim votes," said Eshwarappa.

The Congress is facing massive outrage from the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other right-wing activists staging protests in several parts of the state over its announcement to ban the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections.