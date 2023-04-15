BM Mallikarjuna Aka 'Fighter Ravi' Resigns From BJP Ahead Of Karnataka Elections

BM Mallikarjuna has resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Saturday ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, giving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) another setback in the poll-bound state. Earlier on Friday, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Laxman Sangappa Savadi had parted ways with the BJP to join the Congress. Mallikarjun, who is also known as 'Fighter Ravi' has reportedly joined the Congress.

Fresh move from BM Mallikarjuna has come up, after he was denied the party's ticket to contest the Karnataka assembly polls. His supporters accused the BJP of socialising with rowdy-sheeters and not giving tickets to Fighter Ravi.

Karnataka | BM Mallikarjuna also known as 'Fighter Ravi' resigns from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party pic.twitter.com/9onIEfj4k1 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Rathod is said to be named in over 30 criminal cases

According to the claims, the party has given a ticket to Manikantha Rathod from Chittarpur constituency against Priyank Kharge, the Congress candidate. Rathod is said to be named in over 30 criminal cases in various police stations of Karnataka including attempt to murder, narcotics and illegal firearms possession.

Last year, on November 13, he was reportedly arrested for threatening Kharge and had to get a bail in the case.

Political experts say that the need for political parties to absorb turncoats is with the motive to win more seats and form the next government.

Earlier, KS Kiran Kumar in Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district, H Nagesh in Mahadevapura and Puttanna in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru have shifted to the Congress from the BJP and have succeeded in getting tickets from the party.

Former MLA UB Banakar in Hirekerur, HD Thammanna in Chikkamagaluru, Mohan Limbikai from Dharwad, Manjunath Kunnur from Shiggaon and NY Gopalakrishna have joined the Congress.

With rumours floating of Housing Minister V Somanna moving to the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself intervened and called Somanna to New Delhi and convinced him to stay on.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai has alleged that KPCC chief DK Shivakumar has been calling BJP leaders to join the Congress, and is keeping certain seats vacant for them. On the other hand, Shivakumar questioned Bommai’s integrity as he heads a government that was formed after ‘Operation Lotus’, which saw 17 MLAs, including 13 from the Congress helping former CM BS Yediyurappa to form the government in 2019.