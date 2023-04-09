BN Chandrappa Appointed As Working President Of Karnataka Congress Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Karnataka State Assembly Elections 2023, the Congress party has appointed BN Chandrappa as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with immediate effect. According to an official party statement, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Chandrappa as the working president.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month. During Dhruvanarayana's tenure, he was assisted by leaders including Ramalinga Reddy, Saleem Ahmed, Eshwar Khandre, and Satish Jariholi as the working president of the party. However, Chandrappa has now taken charge as the party's working president in KPCC, which is headed by president DK Shivakumar.

BN Chandrappa appointed as Working President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect: Congress pic.twitter.com/UxuayGUJdL — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Who is BN Chandrappa?

Chandrappa, a Congress party leader and a member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019) from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, has held several positions in Zila Parishad and the state government boards.

He served as a member of Zila Parishad from Chikkamangalore from 1986 to 1991 and as its Vice-President from 1991 to 1992. He was appointed as the Chairman of the Karnataka State LIDKAR Board in 2001. After getting elected as an MP from Congress' ticket in 2014, he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers and a member of the Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The fresh appointment of Chandrappa as KPCC working president comes when Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka. So far, the party has declared two lists of 142 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. According to the election commission, the Karnataka Assembly Elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.