Bommai Blasts Kharge's 'poisonous Snake' Remark Against PM Modi; 'Intoxication Of Power'

A comment made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'venomous snake' has sparked controversy in the poll-bound Karnataka with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hitting out at the party for getting 'intoxicated over power.' Meanwhile, the opposition party has denied any abusive comment targeting PM Modi and mentioned that the jibe was aimed at the ruling party's ideology and not at any individual.

Taking a swipe at Kharge and the Congress, Bommai asserted, "I don't know why Kharge felt like that about him (Modi). How right is it to speak about a Prime Minister like this? Congress has come down to this level by speaking like this before. The intoxication of power has not yet come down for Congress. In a well-cultured land like Karnataka, we must respect everyone. It brings me sorrow that such a senior leader is speaking in this manner."

Ruling BJP's retort to the Congress comes after Kharge on Thursday said, "Don’t make a mistake. Modi is like a venomous snake. If you say, no, it’s not poisonous, let’s lick it and find out, don’t go to lick it. If you lick, you die.” He was campaigning for the Congress in the run for assembly polls at Ron town in the Gadag district of poll-bound Karnataka when he commented.

#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead...: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Kharge issues clarification on PM Modi remark

After Kharge's remark likening PM Modi to a snake triggered a political slugfest, he came out to clarify his remark. "It wasn't meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP's ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain," said Kharge in a clarification.

It wasn't meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP's ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies over his earlier… https://t.co/qBO2S0TSz5 pic.twitter.com/d32oN97zCe — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Kharge went on to tender his apology over his statement on PM Modi and asserted, "If my statement has hurt anyone if it was misconstrued and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it. All I said there was this, we have differences over ideology. The ideology of RSS and BJP is poisonous. But they linked it to the Prime Minister and said that Kharge commented about him. Let me explain, it has never been my intention to speak about one person or hurt someone ever.”

The comment has created a political storm with BJP accusing the Congress of spreading hate and calling the party a habitual offender for abusing the PM. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, condemning Kharge's remark, said, "President of @INCIndia Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge says, ‘Modi is like a poisonous snake.’ Shocking that Kharge ji, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha speaks so about the @PMOIndia. He is now trying to wriggle out. Hate is what is coming out."