Miffed leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar announced his resignation from the BJP ahead of the May 10 assembly polls over the denial of an election ticket from the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency. While commenting on his 'unfortunate' decision to exit the party, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that there was no conspiracy over the denial of a ticket to Shettar as the decision was entirely taken by the party's high command.

"It is unfortunate that he (Jagadish Shettar) is going to resign today. He was the former CM and the party president as well. There will be a small impact on the party and BJP is capable of overcoming it. The party has decided to give way to the younger generation," said Bommai adding that all efforts were made to console Shettar.

"I and Jagadish Shettar had great attachments and the party was also really good toward him. But he took his decision of leaving the party over the denial of a ticket to him from the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency. There was no conspiracy as the decision was taken by BJP high command," Bommai added. Meanwhile, Shettar has claimed that he has been denied a party ticket as part of an 'internal conspiracy'.

Union Ministers, CM Bommai meet Shettar

Union Education Minister and Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, and CM Bommai on Saturday held a meeting with former CM Jagadish Shettar at his residence amid his ultimatum to the party for an election ticket. Earlier, the party's high command asked Shettar to step down and not seek an MLA ticket for a fresh term. Following this, Shettar's supporters expressed their disappointment and anguish against the party's high command.

Meanwhile, Shettar firm on his stand of leaving the party, announced his exit from the saffron camp and submitted the resignation letter as a legislator to Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Sunday. Shettar's anti-BJP move comes after his name was missing from the first two lists of candidates from his desired constituency.

The 67-year-old Lingayat leader, while announcing his resignation as a BJP member and recalling his contribution to the BJP, said, "I am upset with the way I was humiliated...I thought I must challenge them. Hence, I have decided to fight the election. I will go to Sirsi and tender my resignation from the Assembly (to the speaker). Eventually, I will resign from the party which I had built in the state."