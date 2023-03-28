CM Bommai Alleges 'Congress Conspiracy' Day After Attack On BS Yediyurappa's House

Amid the ongoing faceoff over reservation in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hit out at KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and stated that the Congress conspired against BJP veteran and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and targeted him. The Chief Minister's statement came hours after a massive demonstration and stone-pelting was reported outside the residence of Yediyurappa in the Shivamogga district.

Accusing the Congress party of targeting the BJP veteran, Bommai asserted that the leaders belonging to the Karnataka Congress conducted a meeting on the previous day and instigated the Banjara community by lying and misguiding them against the saffron party.

Responding to Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s allegation that the attack on Yediyurappa’s premises was a result of an internal feud within the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister said, “What is Shivakumar speaking? The leaders who have been detained are from the Congress party. What does DK Shivakumar have to say now?”

“People from that community (Banjara community) do not know anything and they are being misled by the Congress party. I have come to know that the party conducted a meeting on the previous day of the protest and lied, misguided and instigated them. The Congress planned and organised these protests. I'm saying all this with proof. DK Shivakumar should stop lying about this,” he added.

Yediyurappa's residence attacked

Dramatic visuals unfolded in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district on Monday, March 27, after a massive demonstration and stone-pelting was reported from outside the residence of BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. The attack on Yediyurappa’s house was reported after people from four communities – Banjara, Korchi, Bovi and Kurmi – launched a protest across the state in view of the Karnataka government's recent decision on reservation for Scheduled Castes.

Following the attack, Bommai blamed the Congress party for creating a ruckus in the state and said, “Local Congress leaders are instigating people. The Congress is unable to digest the social justice done to every community and it resorted to inciting violence.”

Karnataka govt revamps state reservation process

In an effort to revamp the reservation process in the state, the Karnataka cabinet decided to introduce internal reservation among SCs. After hiking reservations for the SCs from 15 to 17%, the government announced that 6% reservation would be given to SC left sub-category, 5.5% to SC right, 4.5% to Touchables and 1% to others.

Notably, the followers of Babu Jagjivan Ram in the state are categorised as 'right', and those who follow BR Ambedkar were placed in the 'left' category.