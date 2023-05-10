Heading for the polling booth in Shiggaon, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the citizens of the state to come and vote for the development of Karnataka. He further expressed satisfaction with the campaigning conducted by the BJP and also thanked the party workers for working hard in the elections.

“I am very happy with the way our party has conducted the campaign for the last three months. I am very happy with the way the people have responded and the way our workers have toiled hard to make this victory a reality.” He also urged the voters to come out and vote.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at Gayatri Temple in Kaveri before casting his vote for #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/a1zKsoHdeU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

“Please come and vote for the success of democracy and the development of Karnataka,” Bommai said before going to the Jain Temple. He will later visit the polling station to vote in the Shiggaon constituency from where he is contesting.

"I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/q4ALA4U0la — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Battle for Shiggaon

The Chief Minister of Karnataka is contesting from Shiggaon constituency, his stronghold where he has been an MLA thrice since 2008 and the BJP veteran is seeking a fourth consecutive term there. Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the seat while Shashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar is representing JD(S).

The polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections began amid tight security on Wednesday. The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress, and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)-- have put in efforts to woo voters, making promises and levelling accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly. The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major factor in the elections.