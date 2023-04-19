Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls slated for May 10, political parties in the state have locked horns with CM Basavaraj Bommai claiming that Lingayat community members are ‘vigilant’ and have always taken the right decision when required. While addressing the reporters on Tuesday, Bommai alleged that Congress shows a special love for the Lingayats ahead of the elections, but the truth is that they apply a 'divide-and-rule policy' between Lingayats and Veerashaivas.

“Lingayat voters in Karnataka are vigilant and they have always taken the right decision when required. Congress Party has shown special love for them (Lingayat) after the Assembly elections were announced but it’s the same party which tried to divide the Lingayats and Veerashaivas. The people have not forgotten the divide-and-rule policy of the Congress party,” said Bommai.

This reaction from the senior BJP leader comes after the Congress party allegedly attempted to set the narrative in the state that Lingayat leaders getting humiliated by BJP's top brass. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that with Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi joining the Congress after quitting the BJP over the denial of a ticket, the party will win over 150 seats as Veerashaiva and Lingayat community will go with the Congress.

Bommai hits at BJP turncoats

While taking a swipe at the leaders who quit the BJP, Bommai said, "The region was developed because of the BJP government, the party developed both Kalyana and Kittur and ensured social justice in the region. All those leaders who joined Congress during the election would not make any impact on the BJP’s prospects. This time, the BJP will win more seats than in the 2018 Assembly polls.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will file his nomination for the assembly elections today. According to reports, actor Kichcha Sudeep will accompany the Chief Minister to the Election Commission's office. Kannada film actor Sudeep is also set to campaign for the ruling BJP in Karnataka.

