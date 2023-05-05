'Bring One Case, I'll Order Inquiry': Bommai's Retort To Congress' Corruption Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to Congress' attack after it issued posts targeting the ruling BJP on the issue of alleged corruption. Bommai on the matter spoke to Republic and said that bring one case to the fore he would order an inquiry.

He said, "Congress is trying to accuse us for the last one year. Nobody has taken it seriously, it is a fabricated thing by some contractors who do not have any work and I also have challenged them to come out with one case. But neither the association nor Congress is able to come out."

Karnataka CM speaks about the allegations by state contractors’ association

When asked if the contractor's association had written to him as well as the Prime Minister on the matter of corruption, he said, "They have written, it was a general letter so I called them and asked them to give me a specific case, I will inquire. They made the allegation about my minister and then he went to file a defamation case in the court. the court asked them to provide evidence but they failed to do that. There was an arrest warrant against that contractor association. It is a hollow allegation just to defame BJP but the people know that Congress itself is a Gangotri of corruption."

In August last year, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association named and accused state cabinet minister, Munirathna, of allegedly demanding bribes from contractors.

D Kempanna, president of the association had accused Horticulture Minister Munirathna of instructing an executive engineer to collect money from contractors and threatening him with suspension from duty if he failed to comply.

Munirathna then filed a civil defamation claiming Rs 50 crore in damages and a criminal defamation case against Kempanna and 18 other office-bearers of the contractors’ association.

In December, Bengaluru police arrested D Kempanna, and four other office-bearers in connection with a defamation case.

Congress attacks Karnataka government

Earlier on Friday, the Congress alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister's post was up for grabs for Rs 2500 crore and the rate of a ministerial post is Rs 500 crore.

A tweet by the Congress party read, "Kannadigas! Here is the corruption rate card of the 'TROUBLE ENGINE' 40 percent Sarkara."

— Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2023

Congress focussing on communal issues

The Karnataka CM also spoke about why Congress is focussing on communal issues in the state for campaigning.

He said, "Congress knew they will lose the elections on the grounds of development so they brought in Bajrang Dal in their manifesto. Till that time BJP did not even mention communalism once. They are responsible for all this chaos."

On being asked if he was misrepresenting and they never called for a ban, he said, "It is very well written, they cannot fool the people."

No question of Siddaramaiah becoming Karnataka Chief Minister, says Bommai

He claimed that Congress is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of Siddaramaiah to become the new Chief Minister.

Bommai said, "Congress party is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of him being Chief Minister. It's ruled out, so the claim to be a Chief Minister will not click with the people of Varuna.

Speaking about the expected numbers in the upcoming election, he said, "The atmosphere is charged up for BJP for the work we have done and all cross sections are now supporting BJP. We will acquire the magic figure of plus ten."