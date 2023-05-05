Last Updated:

'Bring One Case, I'll Order Inquiry': Bommai's Retort To Congress' Corruption Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Republic and said Congress is trying to attack BJP on hollow allegations, and there is no evidence to them.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Abheet Sajwan

Image: Karnataka CM speaks to Republic (Twitter/@BSBommai)


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to Congress' attack after it issued posts targeting the ruling BJP on the issue of alleged corruption. Bommai on the matter spoke to Republic and said that bring one case to the fore he would order an inquiry.

He said, "Congress is trying to accuse us for the last one year. Nobody has taken it seriously, it is a fabricated thing by some contractors who do not have any work and I also have challenged them to come out with one case. But neither the association nor Congress is able to come out."

Karnataka CM speaks about the allegations by state contractors’ association

When asked if the contractor's association had written to him as well as the Prime Minister on the matter of corruption, he said, "They have written, it was a general letter so I called them and asked them to give me a specific case, I will inquire. They made the allegation about my minister and then he went to file a defamation case in the court. the court asked them to provide evidence but they failed to do that. There was an arrest warrant against that contractor association. It is a hollow allegation just to defame BJP but the people know that Congress itself is a Gangotri of corruption."

READ | HM Amit Shah cancels campaign plan in Karnataka amid Manipur violence

In August last year, the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association named and accused state cabinet minister, Munirathna, of allegedly demanding bribes from contractors. 

D Kempanna, president of the association had accused Horticulture Minister Munirathna of instructing an executive engineer to collect money from contractors and threatening him with suspension from duty if he failed to comply.

Munirathna then filed a civil defamation claiming Rs 50 crore in damages and a criminal defamation case against Kempanna and 18 other office-bearers of the contractors’ association.

In December, Bengaluru police arrested D Kempanna, and four other office-bearers in connection with a defamation case.

Congress attacks Karnataka government

Earlier on Friday, the Congress alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister's post was up for grabs for Rs 2500 crore and the rate of a ministerial post is Rs 500 crore. 

A tweet by the Congress party read, "Kannadigas! Here is the corruption rate card of the 'TROUBLE ENGINE' 40 percent Sarkara." 

Congress focussing on communal issues

The Karnataka CM also spoke about why Congress is focussing on communal issues in the state for campaigning.

He said, "Congress knew they will lose the elections on the grounds of development so they brought in Bajrang Dal in their manifesto. Till that time BJP did not even mention communalism once. They are responsible for all this chaos."

READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP 'sold governance' in southern state, alleges Congress

On being asked if he was misrepresenting and they never called for a ban, he said, "It is very well written, they cannot fool the people."

No question of Siddaramaiah becoming Karnataka Chief Minister, says Bommai

He claimed that Congress is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of Siddaramaiah to become the new Chief Minister.

Bommai said, "Congress party is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of him being Chief Minister. It's ruled out, so the claim to be a Chief Minister will not click with the people of Varuna. 

READ | Karnataka: Bommai junks pre-polls surveys giving Cong an edge; Confident of BJP's victory

Speaking about the expected numbers in the upcoming election, he said, "The atmosphere is charged up for BJP for the work we have done and all cross sections are now supporting BJP. We will acquire the magic figure of plus ten."

READ | Congress' Deshpande eyeing record 9th win in Karnataka polls says this could be his last election
READ | Karnataka polls: BJP makes changes to PM's 2-day roadshow in Bengaluru due to NEET
First Published:
COMMENT