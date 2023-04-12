BS Yediyurappa 99% Sure Jagadish Shettar Will Get Ticket, 101% Confident Of BJP Win

BS Yediyurappa, the former Karnataka Chief Minister, said he is 99% sure that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdish Shettar will get a ticket in the upcoming elections. Yediyurappa, 80, who has himself bowed out of the poll race with his seat going to his son BS Vijayendra from his traditional seat of Shikaripura, further said he is 101% sure that the BJP will win the Karnataka Assembly elections. "99 percent Jagadish Shettar will be given an election ticket. I think the second list of candidates will be released by tonight," Yediyurappa said.

BJP has not announced a ticket for Hubballi-Dharwad Central which is represented by Jagadish Shettar a former chief minister. He had earlier said that the party's top brass told him to make way for others but asserted he wants to contest one last time.

101% BJP will get a majority: BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said the party will win at least 125-130 seats out of the 189 seats announced in the first list. "We are happy with the announcement. We will form government in Karnataka," he said. "Those who are not happy with the list we will convince them. Fifty-two seats are new. All are happy accept except for one or two people. 101 percent we will get a majority."

The party, on Tuesday, declared candidates for 189 constituencies out of the total 224, and the list includes 52 new faces.

On Tuesday, BJP declared candidates for 189 assembly constituencies out of the total 224. The list includes 52 new faces. The party has announced that ministers R Ashoka and V Sommana would take on Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah from Kanakapura and Varuna, respectively.

Ashok will also contest from Padmanabhanagar and Somanna from Chamarajanagar segments. Former Minister CP Yogeshwar would take on JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in Channapatna.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will seek reelection from the Shiggaon constituency while B S Yediyurappa's Shikaripura seat will be fought by his son BY Vijayendra.

As of the first list, 32 candidates are OBCs, 30 Scheduled Castes and 16 Scheduled Tribes. There are eight women candidates in the first list. The list also has nine doctors, three academics, one each retired IAS and IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists.