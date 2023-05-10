Bypolls: Voting Underway For Jalandhar LS Seat, 4 Assembly Seats In UP, Odisha, Meghalaya

Apart from Karnataka, three other states are holding their byelections for four assembly seats, while Punjab is having a byelection for its Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. The voting for assembly seats is underway in Uttar Pradesh's Suar and Chhanbey, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya. Also, polling in Punjab's Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat started at 8 am today.

After the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the Jalandhar seat fell vacant. Singh died due to cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur in January this year. A byelection in Jalandhar is expected to see a four-cornered battle with the AAP, BJP, Congress, and Shrimonau Akali Dal contesting to win the seat.

Contestants of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

The candidates vying to win the multi-cornered election include Congress' Karamjit Kaur, who is the wife of Santokh Chaudhary; ex-MLA Sushil Rinku from AAP; and Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join BJP.

Candidates of Assembly seats in UP, Odisha, and Meghalaya

In Uttar Pradesh's Suar and Chhanbey seats, the fight is between BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party. Despite the fact that the outcome of the results will have any precipitative impact on the constitution of the assembly, a victory may work as a morale booster for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll next year. Mayawati's BSP is not contesting in the by-elections, while the Congress is fighting only in the Chhanbey constituency.

In Meghalaya, polling is underway in Sohiong, where a bypoll was necessitated due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections. Voting for Odisha's Jharsuguda costituency is also underway.

Bypoll Updates

Punjab: 30.93% voter turnout recorded in Jalandhar bypoll

A voter turnout of over 30.93 per cent was recorded in the polling in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election on Wednesday.

Meghalaya: 43% voter turnout in Sohiong bypoll till 11 am

The voter turnout in Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district was 43.6 per cent till 2 pm on Wednesday, with the polling process largely being peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Odisha: 41.26% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in Jharsuguda

More than 41.26 per cent of the 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise Wednesday in Odisha's Jharsuguda assembly constituency, where a by-election is underway, an Election Commission official said.

27.30% voter turnout in Suar and 27.40% voter turnout recorded in Chhanbey, Uttar Pradesh

The Suar seat recorded over 27.40 per cent polling while Chhanbey recorded 27.30 per cent voter turnout for the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting started at 7 am will continue till 6 pm.