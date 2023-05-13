WATCH | Bommai's Convoy Gets Stuck As Congress Workers Celebrate Their Thumping Victory

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's convoy was blocked in Haveri as Congress supporters cheered on in the route and celebrated the grand old party's comfortable win. Notably, Congress is leading in 124 seats while the BJP is ahead in 69 seats and JD(S) at 24 seats, according to the Election Commission.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's convoy gets stuck in Haveri as Congress workers cheer on in the route and celebrate their party's comfortable win in #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/i8nw6FAH4y May 13, 2023

Earlier in the day while speaking to the media, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Despite a lot of efforts put in by PM and BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we will do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

Congress Legislative Party meeting to be held on Sunday

Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Sunday, May 14 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to elect their legislative party leader. The Congress Party has got a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with results in Karnataka showing the party leading in 126 seats clearly above the majority mark of 113.

Who could be the next CM Face?

Amid massive celebrations in Karnataka as Congress crossed the halfway mark in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, a tussle has erupted between supporters of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Notably, Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for five years from 2013 to 2018 whereas the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar is a Congress loyalist. He played a key role during the entire election campaign.

Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA who has been undefeated in Kanakapura since 2008. he has notably bagged more than 50,484 votes in Kanakapura, leaving behind the BJP's R Ashoka (8,530) by a huge margin, according to the latest Election Commission trends. Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is ahead with 18,661 votes, followed by BJP candidate V Somanna (13,180 votes).