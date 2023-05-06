CM Basavaraj Bommai Assures Enquiry Into Congress Claims On BJP's 'kill Kharge' Plot

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, responding to the claims of the Congress that BJP is hatching a plot to kill party president Mallikarjun Kharge, assured an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken as per the law if the charge is proven. Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, releasing an audio clip, had earlier leveled the accusation that the BJP candidate from Chittapur was plotting to kill Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We will take the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and if something wrong done or intended to do it, the law will take its action," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in a reply to the Congress alleging that BJP has hatched a plot to murder their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family.

Sinister & Ugly Plot to Kill AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Family by the BJP leaders unearthed!



Brazen Hatred of BJP towards Kannadigas is Manifesting itself into a “Murder Plot” to kill Karnataka’s Son of the Soil, Shri Kharge.



PM & BJP Leadership remain “Mute” as… pic.twitter.com/jJfkaRlRby — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 6, 2023

‘BJP hatching a conspiracy to kill Mallikarjun Kharge’: Congress

Congress on Saturday alleged that a "sinister and "ugly plot" is being "hatched" by the Bharatiya Janata Party to "kill" its party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family. "Intimidated by the all-round blessing of Kannadigas being showered on the Congress Party and facing a complete rout in the ensuing assembly elections, BJP and its leadership are now resorting to hatching a "murder plot" to kill AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family. This is clear from the audio recording of BJP Candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, who also happens to be the 'blue eyed boy' of PM Narendra Modi and PM Basavaraj Bommai," read the Congress statement.

#WATCH | "We will take the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its action," says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress alleging that BJP has hatched a plot to murder their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his entire family https://t.co/6UJrF2FdKP pic.twitter.com/onJEc6EBsA — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

‘Authorities will play mute’

Congress also claimed a BJP MLA had also wished death for Congress president Kharge. "On May 2, BJP MLA and General Secretary, Madan Dilawar wished "death" for Mallikarjun Kharge and said "Congress President is 80 years old; God can take him away any time". Now BJP leaders are openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge, his wife and the entire family," the Congress Party alleged in the statement.

The relevant central agencies and state authorities will not take any action, alleged Congress. "Of course, PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Police and the Election Commission will play ‘mute’ on this sinister conspiracy to kill AICC President and his family."