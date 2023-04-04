CM Bommai Claims, Candidates List Of BJP For Karnataka Assembly Polls Will Have Surprise Element

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the process of selecting candidates for the Assembly polls is being held in a democratic way and it will be completed smoothly with the list being announced after the party's central leadership finalises it on April 8.

Asked by reporters if there will be surprise candidates in the fray from the BJP, he said: "Certainly, there is a plan for new experiments in certain constituencies and they will happen." Some seats will give a "surprise result", he said. "You are going to see it in the days to come. Both our workers and leaders are confident." He also said there are clear signs of BJP getting absolute majority and coming back to power.

"Today's state election committee meeting is a continued part of the district-level core committee meeting that took place over the last couple of days; further screening would be done today and tomorrow before sending (the list of probable candidates) to the centre (central leadership). It will be sent to the centre day after tomorrow," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the list of finalised candidates will be out after the central leadership decides on it on April 8.

The Congress and JD(S) have already announced their first list of 124 and 93 candidates, respectively.

Stating that the party workers are excited about the ruling party's prospects, the Chief Minister said, looking at the developments during the last three to four months in the run-up to the election, "there are all signs of (BJP) getting a clear majority." Aimed at coming back to power with a clear majority, BJP has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224 member assembly.

Noting that the process of ticket distribution is being done in a democratic way, Bommai further said: "Opinion is being gathered from local level, then district and state level, and on the basis of a complete information and ground reality, it is being done in a democratic way and I'm confident that it will go on smoothly." Responding to a question on some leaders deserting the party ahead of polls, the CM said they will not have any impact on BJP's prospects in the election.

"BJP has 125 sitting MLAs, there are some aspirants there, realising that they don't have an opportunity, two or three people have quit," he said.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.