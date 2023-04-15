‘Commission Agent’ Bommai: Ex-BJP MLA Alleges After Leaving Party Over Ticket Denial

A day after leaving the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) due to ticket denial, MLA Nehru Olekar leveled a serious allegation against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He alleged Bommai of looting ₹1,500 crore in the sprinkler irrigation project in his Shiggaon constituency. Notably, Olekar was denied a ticket by the BJP and his name was missing in both the candidate lists released by the party ahead of the May 10 elections in Karnataka.

Alleging the CM of irregularities in the project 65-year-old MLA Olekar stated, "The sprinkler irrigation project has completely failed to take off. The farmers of Shiggaon constituency din't get a single pipe. The project was on no use to the farmers of the district." Notably, the integrated Micro Irrigation Project near Shiggaon in the Haveri district of Karnataka was launched to benefit farmers who do not have well for irrigation. The water is equally distributed among farmers with the help of sprinkler irrigation.

‘Bommai a 40 percent commission agent’: Ex-BJP MLA

"Bommai is a 40% commission agent. Because of him the party has suffered a setback. He has ensured ticket to his inner circle. He will cause an irreparable damage to party," Olekar attacked after being denied a ticket. As soon as the name of the contestant from the Haveri constituency Gavisiddappa Dymannavar was announced protests erupted in the town as Olekar was not named in the lost.

It’s also pertinent to mention BJP has lost a few MLAs after the release of the first two candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. MP Kumaraswamy, Nehru Olekar and Goolihatti Shekhar parted ways with the party after they were denied tickets and didn't find their names in the second list of 23 candidates. BJP’s Laxman Savadi, the ex-Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka also resigned from BJP after he was not given the ticket from the Athani seat. He subsequently joined Congress and will now stand from the seat on a Congress ticket.

