Complaint Lodged Against Amit Shah For 'Riots In Karnataka' Remark

Taking strong condemn of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights' remark made in a run to Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party on Thursday lodged a complaint against the BJP leader.

The complaint was filed by Karnataka Congress election in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station. The party has accused BJP's heavyweight leader Amit Shah of making 'provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition.'

While commenting on the case lodged by Congress, DK Shivakumar said, "Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this."

#WATCH | Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/ra5OIuaLtR — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Amit Shah's remark on Congress

The controversy was triggered after Amit Shah addressed a public rally in the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Tuesday and targeted the Congress party on several aspects. During his address, he said, "The development of the state will be in reverse gear if Congress forms the government."

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots. If Congress comes to power by mistake, then corruption will be at an all-time high and there will be appeasement,” Shah added.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh mentioned that the party will raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI). Taking to Twitter, he said, "It is now clear that BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The response of the people to the campaigns of the Congress leadership has been overwhelming. This explains Amit Shah's 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite & Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We are raising it with the ECI."