Cong Levels Big Charge Against BJP Ahead Of Karnataka Poll Results, 'They Will Buy MLAs'

Ahead of the Karnataka election results, the Congress party has levelled up a big charge against the ruling BJP in the state. Congress legislator for Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad has claimed that the ruling saffron party is indulging in a conspiracy to buy Opposition MLAs.

"The Congress party is confident of winning the Karnataka assembly polls and of forming the government with an absolute majority. However, the ruling BJP is creating conspiracies to buy MLAs," said Arshad expressing his strong speculation for horsetrading in Karnataka during post-poll results.

Is Karnataka heading to hung assembly?

The Republic-PMARQ Exit poll for the Karnataka elections has predicted a hung assembly, giving an edge to the Congress party in the state. The Karnataka elections exit poll predicts that Congress will win around 94-108 seats (40% vote share) whereas the BJP is likely to win in 85-100 (36% vote share) constituencies. The JDS, on the other hand, is predicted to win 24-32 seats, (17% vote share).

In the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls, the state witnessed a hung assembly with BJP emerging as the single-largest party. The saffron party managed to bag 104 seats, whereas Congress and the JD(S) emerged victorious on 80 and 37 seats, respectively. Both the Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah parties stitched an alliance to form government in Karnataka despite BJP emerging as the largest party.

However, several MLAs from the JD(S) and Congress joined the BJP within one year of Kumaraswamy's government in Karnataka. The BJP with an absolute majority went on to form the government on its own with the extended support of rebel MLAs. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the new chief minister, replacing JD(S)' Kumaraswamy.