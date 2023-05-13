Congress Ahead In Karnataka, But Resort Politics Still On Itinerary: Three Plans In Motion

As Congress has taken a lead in the Karnataka election results, the party has come up with a three-point plan as it gears up for all eventualities. This came after Congress legislator for Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad levelled big allegations against the BJP, accusing it of horse-trading and claiming that the ruling saffron party is indulging in a conspiracy to buy Opposition MLAs.

Keeping in mind all the developments, the grand old party's high command has made special arrangements and asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today. As per the sources, Congress has come up with three scenarios to summon the MLAs till the results are announced.

Here are Congress' three plans in motion

Scenario 1: If Congress gets more than 120 seats, all their MLAs will be moved to Bengaluru

Scenario 2: if Congress has 115 seats all their MLAs will be taken to Hyderabad

Scenario 3: If Congress gets less than 110 seats, all winning candidates will be taken to Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan

Congress' special arrangements for MLAs: Choppers, Flights booked

Amid horse-trading fear, Congress has deployed several senior party leaders and observers across all the districts of Karnataka. According to sources, all the winning candidates have been asked to arrive in Bengaluru once the counting of votes reaches its conclusion.

The Zone observers of Congress have been sent to different region of Karnataka as special arrangements have been made--like choppers and flights have been booked to take the winning MLAs to Bengaluru. Resorts will also be reserved for the MLAs in the respective cities till the candidates take their victory declaration form from the Election Commission.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislator for Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad expressed his strong speculation for horsetrading in Karnataka during post-poll results. He said, "The Congress party is confident of winning the Karnataka assembly polls and of forming the government with an absolute majority. However, the ruling BJP is creating conspiracies to buy MLAs".

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress has taken the lead on 44 seats, while BJP is leading on 23. The JD(S) is leading on 7 seats. The grand-old-party's vote share has been recorded at 44.5% while BJP trails with 37.71%. Congress leaders like Jagadish Shettar, Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar are leading from their respective constituencies. However, there is a neck-to-neck fight going on between Congress and the saffron party.