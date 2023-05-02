Congress And JDS, Both Breed Corruption, PM Modi Lashes Out At Opposition In Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his campaign in Karnataka on May 2 and hit out at the Congress and the Janata Dala (Secular) in a rally in Chitradurga. He cautioned the people and said both parties are the same. Furthermore, development has never been on the agenda of Congress and JDS, said PM Modi. He will be addressing three rallies in the state on May 2 and also take part in a roadshow in Kalaburagi at about 5 pm.

Emphasising the irrigation initiative in Chitradurga, the Upper Bhadra Irrigation project, PM Modi lashed out at both the opposition parties for their misgovernance towards the Chitradurga project for the farmers and stated BJP has allocated the required amount of funds for the initiative.

People of Karnataka need to stay away from JDS and Congress because they are same in nature. For them your development is not their concern: PM Modi takes on opposition while addressing gathering in Karnataka's Chitradurga.#KarnatakaElections2023https://t.co/EMCjrNWHVr pic.twitter.com/jZ2dyAnZoY — Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023

‘Both are dynastic parties’: PM Modi on Congress and JDS

“The people of Karnataka should be cautious of both Congress and JDS. Congress and JDS look like two separate parties however in their deeds and heart they are one and the same. Both are dynastic parties, both breed corruption and engage in the politics of dividing the society. Their priorities have never been the development of Karnataka. They don't care about your children’s future,” said PM Modi.

He further stressed the potential impact of an irrigation project in the region and said, “Upper Bhadra irrigation project is an example of the misgovernance of Congress and JDS. They didn’t worry about the farmers and thus they ignored the project. BJP has allocated Rs 5.5 thousand Crore for the project. This irrigation initiative will change the lives of people from Chitradurga and other regions. BJP has also allocated thousands of Crores rupees for many other irrigation schemes.”

Notably, the Upper Bhadra is a major lift irrigation project that covers four drought-prone districts in central Karnataka - Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davangere. These districts encompass 29 of Karnataka's total 224 assembly seats. Incumbent BJP MLA C T Ravi is contesting from the Chikkamagalur constituency.

