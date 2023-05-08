Union Minister and senior BJP leader VK Singh on Monday slammed the Congress party for corruption and promoting abusive politics. While talking exclusively to the Republic, Singh called out the Congress party to talk about the development work that they have done while being in power instead of calling out the BJP 'corrupt.'

"Congress has done nothing and has nothing to do but call us corrupt. They should talk about what development work they did while in power instead of levelling charges on the BJP. It's a pseudo-narrative that's being thrown around. One should discuss that who has done better and what should be done for the development of the state. If Congress looks back to the regime of the BJP, they will find an unprecedented change. From infrastructure to welfare schemes, the government has worked for the poor."

He went on to target the Congress party for promoting the culture of abuse politics in poll-bound Karnataka. "Abuse politics is part of the pseudo narrative as when a party doesn't have anything to say, then they call everyone with abusive names," said Singh adding that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has not done anything for the development of Karnataka. Kharge represents the Karnataka state in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress believes minority appeasement can win votes: Singh

Touching upon the Bajrang Dal politics that has taken centre stage in Karnataka, Singh accused the Congress party of appeasing minorities to win votes in the May 10 assembly polls. "Congress has made a narrative that it doesn't like the Sanatana Dharma by promising to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal in the election manifesto. The Congress party thinks that they can win votes through minority appeasement.

#LIVE | Congress made a narrative for itself that it does not like the religion that people of this country follow and that is 'Sanatan Dharma'. Congress vote bank politics has spoiled relations between communities: Union Minister @Gen_VKSingh to Republic. pic.twitter.com/w3hwbQhaNg — Republic (@republic) May 8, 2023

He also called out the Congress party 'anti-national' amid reports of the Congress-SDPI alliance. The fierce remarks by Union Minister come in the midst of the high-voltage election campaign by all the political parties. The people of Karnataka will go to vote on May 10 with the counting of votes and declaration of the result on May 13.