Win By A Whisker: Congress Leader Dinesh Gundu Rao Wrests Gandhi Nagar By 105 Votes

Dinesh Gundu Rao, a Congress leader from Karnataka's Gandhi Nagar, is making headlines after he won his seat by a wafer-thin margin of 105 votes. Rao was up against Bharatiya Janata Party's Sapthagiri Gowda. Rao secured 54,118 votes, while his closest rival, Gowda won 54,013 votes. Dinesh Gundu Rao is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister R Gundurao. He has been contesting the assembly polls from Gandhi Nagar since 1999. Jayanagara also saw an extremely closely-fought contest, with Sowmya Reddy winning the election by a margin of 160 votes.

Who is Dinesh Gundu Rao?

Dinesh Gundu Rao began his political career in 1993. In 1996, Rao was appointed general secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee. Rao fought and won the Assembly elections in 1999 from the Gandhi Nagar constituency for the first time.

#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 | Congress party's Dinesh Gundu Rao wins from Gandhi Nagar by a margin of 105 votes.



Rao has not looked back since. Following his victory in 1999, the Congress leader won all the elections he fought in the following years. He was appointed the state food and civil supplies minister in 2015. Gundu Rao was subsequently appointed as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee till 2020.

A few glimpses at my filing of nomination for the Gandhinagara constituency.



The enthusiasm of my party workers and friends was unbelievable.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023

Congress in Karnataka breached the majority mark (113 seats). The grand old party is currently leading in 137 seats, while BJP is leading in 65. HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) 19 seats.



