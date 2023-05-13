Congress Crosses Majority Mark, Legislative Party Meeting On Sunday To Decide CM Face

Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Sunday, May 14 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to elect their legislative party leader. The Congress Party has got a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with results in Karnataka showing the party leading in 121 seats clearly above the majority mark of 112.

Celebrations began outside former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence as Congress surged ahead in 119 seats. Speaking to media, Siddaramaiah said, "Congress will cross 120, it's still the initial stage. We will form the government on our strength."

#May13WithArnab | Congress will cross 120, it's still in the initial stage. We will form a government on our strength: Former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah to media as he leads from Varuna constituency.#Siddaramaiah #KarnatakaElections2023 https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/vqAIndAPz8 — Republic (@republic) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress party workers are celebrating at the residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakaumar in Bengaluru as the Congress party crossed the halfway mark in the Karnataka Elections Results.

#WATCH | Congress party workers celebrate at the residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakaumar in Bengaluru as the Congress party surges ahead and crosses the halfway mark in #KaranatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/BNf6zZ78BY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

As Congress crosses the halfway mark, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is monitoring election results inside his house.