Last Updated:

Congress Crosses Majority Mark, Legislative Party Meeting On Sunday To Decide CM Face

As the grand old party is expecting to win with a full majority mark, the Congress Legislative Party meeting will take place on Sunday, May 14.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat
Congress

Image: ANI


Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Sunday, May 14 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to elect their legislative party leader. The Congress Party has got a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with results in Karnataka showing the party leading in 121 seats clearly above the majority mark of 112.

Celebrations began outside former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence as Congress surged ahead in 119 seats. Speaking to media, Siddaramaiah said, "Congress will cross 120, it's still the initial stage. We will form the government on our strength."

Meanwhile, Congress party workers are celebrating at the residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakaumar in Bengaluru as the Congress party crossed the halfway mark in the Karnataka Elections Results. 

 

DK Shivakumar monitors election results inside his house

As Congress crosses the halfway mark, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is monitoring election results inside his house. 

 

Read: Karnataka Election 2023 updates

First Published:
COMMENT