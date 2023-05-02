Congress doing politics of hate: Bajrang Dal leader on party's poll promise to ban outfit

Taking serious exception to Congress promising in its manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if voted to power in the state, the outfit's national convener Neeraj Douneriya on Tuesday alleged that the party is doing politics of hate and seeking to get minority votes.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Congress should be ashamed for putting a "patriotic organisation" like Bajrang Dal in the same bracket as the outlawed Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and to talk about banning it.

He said Bajrang Dal, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's youth wing, has for many years protected lakhs of cows from being slaughtered and the organisation saves lives of people regardless of their religion and caste by donating blood.

"Congress is doing politics of hate in the country. It is sowing seeds of hate. It is the same Congress which divided the nation on the basis of religion. Even today, it is talking about banning a patriotic organisation like Bajrang Dal to get votes by sowing seeds of hate and doing pro-Muslim politics," Douneriya said.

The Congress has done a shameful act by comparing Bajrang Dal with an anti-national organisation like PFI that has links with terror outfits, he alleged.

He said Bajrang Dal will protest at prominent places in the country from Wednesday onwards over this issue.

Like it had divided the country, Congress is stooping to a "new low" today to get votes on the basis of religion, he alleged.

VHP's Prachar Pramukh in Telangana Pagudakula Balaswamy and others were present on the occasion.

The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls released on Tuesday. The action will include a 'ban' against such organisations.