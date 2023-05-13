Congress Doubts BJP's Brewing Conspiracy; Books Flight To Take Winning MLAs Out Of K'taka

After the early trends of Karnataka poll results showed Congress taking a lead, the party has geared up for all the eventualities. Flights have been booked to take all the winning candidates out of the southern state, sources claimed. In the initial stage, the winning MLAs will be taken to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which has already been booked in advance, sources said.

It only comes after a Congress leader doubted the BJP's brewing conspiracy of horsetrading. Earlier in the day, Congress legislator for Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad said, "The Congress party is confident of winning the Karnataka assembly polls and of forming the government with an absolute majority. However, the ruling BJP is creating conspiracies to buy MLAs."

Congress lays out plans to face any eventualities

Ahead of the declaration of the final Karnataka election results, the Congress has deployed several senior party leaders across all the districts of Karnataka. They have been asked to take all the winning candidates to Bengaluru once the counting of votes reaches its conclusion and after winning candidates take their victory declaration form from the election commission. The poll panel commenced counting votes at 8 am on May 13.

Congress party's action plan also includes taking all their candidates to Hyderabad if the party manages to get an absolute majority of 120 seats. In yet another plan of action, the party has decided to take all the winning candidates to Congress-ruled states such as Chattisgarh or Rajasthan, if the party gets 110 seats. The halfway mark to form government in Karnataka is 113 in the 224-member state Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, amid speculations of Congress sweeping the southern state, the Karnataka BJP unit has exuded confidence in winning the polls with an absolute majority. While expressing confidence in BJP winning the state polls, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai mentioned that the saffron party will form a stable government in Karnataka.

"Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Hubballi, as the counting of votes continues.