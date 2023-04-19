Congress Fields Parameshwara From Koratagere Again; A Look At His Long Political Journey

G Parameshwara, the Dalit face of the Congress in Karnataka, will contest the upcoming state Assembly polls from Koratagere constituency seat. The senior Congress leader has been contesting the elections since 1989 and has also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Apart from this, Parameshwara also holds the record of being the longest-serving president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) by holding the post for two consecutive terms.

Notably, while the Congress has announced to not name the chief ministerial candidate of the party for the polls, former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has also expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister of the face, While it is being speculated that if Congress comes to power, the party will decide its Chief Minister between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara has stated, “If the party get numbers in the polls, he might ask for the CM’s post.”

Parameshwara's record-breaking political journey

The senior Congress leader represented the Madhugiri constituency in 1989, 1999, and 2004. Following the delimitation, he successfully contested from the Koratagere seat in 2008. Earning the trust of his party members soon after winning his first elections, Parameshwara served as Minister for Sericulture in the cabinet of Veerappa Moily in 1993.

By making a landslide victory in 1999 polls from Madhugiri, Parmeshwara recorded his biggest victory with a huge margin by defeating Gangahanumaiah of Janata Dal (Secular). Parameshwara's poll was the highest in the state during the 1999 election.

After managing several ministries in the state, the Congress leader contested the Koratagere constituency election for the first time in 2008 and defeated Janata Dal (Secular) leader Chandraiah.

In 2015, he was also appointed as the Home Minister of Karnataka. But later On 24 June 2017, in order to look after the state campaign, he had to resign as Home Minister. He also handed over the KPCC Campaign committee Chairman post to DK Shivakumar and remained as the president of KPCC for the second term.