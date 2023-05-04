Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Over Invoking Hindu Gods On Campaign Trail

Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly invoking Hindu gods and godesses on the Karnataka elections campaign trail. "We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the campaign of the BJP, the way PM Modi is using Hindu gods and goddesses to seek votes and also the way his roadshows are causing inconvenience to the people. SC has already issued guidelines in this regard, said SA Ahmed of the Congress Legal Cell in Bengaluru. The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back strong asking the Congress if taking the name of gods and chanting the Hanuman Chalisa are crimes according to the Congress.

After Congress filed the complaint, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi called the Congress an anti-Hindu party. “The Congress knows what is coming and that is why they are stooping to such levels. It is anti-Hindu image of Congress, which is reflecting. The Congress feels that saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ is a crime.”

Sarangi further said that in 2008, the then UPA government at the Centre had expressed its intention to ban Bajrang Dal. In 1992, Bajrang Dal was briefly banned, but the tribunal set up to look into Babri demolition, lifted the ban.

“Congress should do homework before releasing such a manifesto. There is no comparison between the PFI and the Bajrang Dal. PFI is into anti-social activity and that is why it has been banned. But, Bajrang Dal is an organisation, which stands tall during and supports the country in need, whether any disaster or natural calamities, they do wonderful work,” said the BJP MP.

The controversy surrounding the Bajrang Dal erupted after Congress mentioned a ban on Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress during his address in Karnataka, saying, "See the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman's land, at the same time, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali'.”

Following the controversy, the Congress promised to build Hanuman temples across Karnataka if it comes to power in the state. Divisions within Congress came alive after the manifesto promise was announced. Senior leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily said there is no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal.