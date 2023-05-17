Amid ongoing discussions within the Congress party regarding the selection of the next Karnataka Chief Minister, with former CM Siddaramaiah and party's state unit chief DK Shivakumar emerging as the leading contenders, senior party leader G Parmeshwara has thrown a hat in the ring for the top post, expressing his willingness to assume the responsibility if requested by the party high command.

Parameshwara who has been the deputy CM and longest-serving KPCC chief, stated that he is capable and if given an opportunity he will do the job. "If the high command wants, I am ready to take up the responsibility," he told reporters, adding that a Dalit leader should become the CM.

The Congress leader further said that the high command was aware of his service to the party and he does not feel the need to lobby for the CM post. "I trusted the party leaders. I can form a group of 50 MLAs. But I don’t do that. I have some principles. Discipline is important to me. If the high command gives me the responsibility of CM. I will definitely do it," he said.

Adding further, he said, "I have served as the Deputy Chief Minister. The High Command knows everything about me and my work, so I don’t want to lobby. That doesn’t mean I’m incapable, I’m capable and if given an opportunity will do the job."

Notably, despite having a clear mandate in the assembly election, the Grand Old Party is unable to select the next CM. One of teh top contenders is Siddaramaiah, a veteran mass leader with experience of having run government. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar, who effectively led the Congress campaign this year, is the party's troubleshooter. Both the leaders are camping in the national capital, meeting the central leadership as parlays continue within the Congress party on the Karnataka CM post.

Sources say Congress is trying to convince Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share the chief minister's seat with both leaders getting two and half years each, however, Shivakumar is reportedly not happy with such a formula. According to sources, the Grand Old Party is likely to take the decision on the CM post on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)