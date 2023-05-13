Congress' Hariprasad Warns Stern Action Against MLAs Defying Party; 'CM To Be Chosen...'

Amid Congress' three plans in motion, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad asserted that stern action will be taken against those MLAs who will go against the party. Considering all the developments, the grand old party's high command has made special arrangements and asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru.

Hariprasad stated that the grand old party's top brass is moving the MLAs for their own betterment. However, he refused to reveal the location. The Congress leader added that the chief Ministerial face of the Congress will be decided by deliberation with the MLAs.

"If any MLA goes against the party, stern action will be taken. We are moving our MLA for their betterment only but where? I can’t tell you. MLAs will choose the new Chief Minister face for Karnataka Congress," said BK Hariprasad.

Congress' Three Plans In Motion with special arrangements

As Congress has taken a lead in the Karnataka election results, the party has come up with a three-point plan as it gears up for all eventualities. This came after Congress legislator for Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad levelled big allegations against the BJP, accusing it of horse-trading and claiming that the ruling saffron party is indulging in a conspiracy to buy Opposition MLAs. As per the sources, Congress has come up with three scenarios to summon the MLAs till the results are announced.

Scenario 1: If Congress gets more than 120 seats, all their MLAs will be moved to Bengaluru

Scenario 2: if Congress has 115 seats all their MLAs will be taken to Hyderabad

Scenario 3: If Congress gets less than 110 seats, all winning candidates will be taken to Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan

Amid horse-trading fear, Congress has deployed several senior party leaders and observers across all the districts of Karnataka. According to sources, all the winning candidates have been asked to arrive in Bengaluru once the counting of votes reaches its conclusion.

The Zone observers of Congress have been sent to different regions of Karnataka as special arrangements have been made--like choppers and flights have been booked to take the winning MLAs to Bengaluru. Resorts will also be reserved for the MLAs in the respective cities till the candidates take their victory declaration form from the Election Commission.

As per the EC trends, Congress is leading with 43% vote share, while the BJP is leading with 36%. The Congress party is leading in 117 seats, as per the EC trends. BJP is leading in 76 seats, JDS(24).