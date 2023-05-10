Congress Is Chunavi Bhakt Of Lord Hanuman: Sitharaman On Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali Row

BJP will win with an absolute majority, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday after she cast a vote in Bengaluru. Speaking to the media, the Finance Minister attacked Congress for praying to Lord Hanuman only during elections.

Sitharaman said, "We always read Hanuman Chalisa and offer prayers to Bajrang Bali, but they (Congress) do this during the election. They mentioned that in their manifesto, this is an example of stupidity."

She also exuded confidence in the saffron party's victory in the state of Karnataka. "BJP will win with an absolute majority. You all are watching today; everyone is coming here to vote. BJP will win with a majority," she said. "Double engine will develop startup, business, and infrastructure in Karnataka. When under UPA governance, there was much inflation," she added. "CM Bommai also worked to reduce inflation, and PM Modi's magic will work not only in Karnataka but also in the whole nation," said Sitharaman.

Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Congress for being Chunavi Bhakt of Lord Hanuman

Karnataka Assembly elections

The voting process in Karnataka has started. This year, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to vote in the state's 58,545 polling places, where 2,615 candidates are contesting. To break the 38-year-old anti-incumbency factor in the state and win for a second consecutive term, the BJP and Congress have fielded some of their top brass in the major constituencies.

This time, the saffron party has taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidate list, whereas those leaders who were denied tickets moved to the JDS and Congress parties.