'Congress Is Enemy Of Peace & Development': PM Modi In Frontal Attack On BJP's Archrival In Karnataka

Mulki/Ankola/Bailhongal (K'taka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mounted a frontal attack on the Congress, alleging its entire politics was based on "divide and rule", charged it with defaming the country globally and dubbed the opposition party an "enemy of peace and development."

Modi, who addressed three rallies ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, accused the Congress of "abuse culture" and urged people to punish those indulging in abuse while casting their vote, chanting "Jai Bajrangbali". He also hit out at the grand old party along with JD(S) for "shortcut" governance.

Incidentally, the PM chanted "Jai Bajrang Bali", hailing Lord Hanuman, during all the three public meetings he addressed in the poll-bound state on Wednesday, in what is seen as a counter to the Congress. In its election manifesto, Congress party has promised to ban right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal, besides the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Along with Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan, made in praise of Mother India', Modi also made a point at the beginning as well as at the end of his speech to raise "Jai Bajrang Bali" in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada, Ankola in Uttara Kannada distinct and Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

At a public meeting at Mulki in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, a BJP stronghold, Modi called Congress the "enemy of peace and development" and accused it of insulting and abusing India's defence forces.

"Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects 'aakas' (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement," he said.

The Congress's only identity was 'appeasement politics'. "Will you (people) allow such a Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined," he asked.

"Across the country whichever state wants peace and development, the first thing people there do is oust Congress from there. If there is peace in society and the country is progressing, Congress cannot sit peacefully or will not be able to digest it. Congress' entire politics is based on divide and rule policy," he charged.

Alleging that the Congress tried to save those who were arrested for conspiring to spread terror, Modi claimed that it not only withdrew cases against such anti-social elements, but also released them.

Modi, who has been leading the BJP's spirited election campaign in a bid for a successive term in the southern state, alleged the "reverse-gear" Congress also took electoral help from anti-national forces.

Noting the whole country respected and honoured the defence forces, Modi said the Congress insulted and abused the military brass and soldiers.

The whole world appreciates and respects India's democracy and development, "but the Congress is going across the world defaming the country."

"America, Australia, Japan, UK...in every corner of the world is India being appreciated or not? Why?... It is not because of Modi, it is happening because of your (people's) votes. It is the strength of your votes which formed a strong and stable government in Delhi (Centre)," he added.

Talking about development, the Prime Minister said BJP wants Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agriculture development, fisheries and port sectors.

"We are working on it." He claimed the Congress wanted to make Karnataka the "number one ATM" for its 'shahi parivar' (royal family) sitting in Delhi.

Later, while addressing a rally in Ankola, Modi said Congress and its leaders hate and abuse him because he has crashed their "corrupt system".

"In this election, Congress is seeking votes in the name of its leader who is retiring...the other way in which they are seeking votes is by abusing Modi, whoever feels like is abusing," Modi said. The PM's "retirement" reference was apparently that of Karnataka Congress heavyweight and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has announced this will be his last electoral battle.

Asking whether the people of Karnataka accept "abuse culture", the PM asked, "will anyone like abusing someone. Does anyone like even a small man being abused. Will Karnataka forgive those abusing. What will you (people) do this time. Will you punish them. Will you punish the abusers... When you press the button in the polling booth, punish them by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'."

At Bailhongal in Belagavi district, the PM accused Congress and JD(S) of "shortcut" governance.

He said that today's 21st century youth of the country don't want to give their future into the hands of such people, and get "cut short".

BJP is trying to get rid of "shortcut" governance, with "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (all-inclusive development), he added.