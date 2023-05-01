'Congress Is Mentally Bankrupt': JP Nadda On Priyank Kharge's Derogatory Remark On PM Modi

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday, May 1, slammed Indian National Congress and said that the party has become mentally bankrupt. He said that the Congress leaders are frustrated and desperate and have forgotten to read and write.

Holding a roadshow in Raja Rajeshwari Nagara in Bengaluru, JP Nadda, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, said, "Congress is mentally bankrupt. Congress leaders are frustrated and desperate. As a result, there aren't any inhibitions while speaking. Congress leaders are resorting to such language to please their masters."

The BJP chief's reaction comes after Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district, on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "nalayak".

“The PM had said when he had come to Kalaburgi and asked all of you to not be scared as the son of the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi. But how will this work, if the son is ‘nalayak’,” Priyank Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently called the PM a "venomous snake", defended his son by saying that he never used words, which are being projected as his statement.

"No no he never said that, don't put these words in his mouth," the Congress president said.

Congress party has forgotten to read and write: JP Nadda

Reacting to opposition to Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is in BJP's manifesto, Nadda said, "Congress party has forgotten to read and write. UCC is going to be implemented in the future which we are taking forward. But Congress isn't understanding this because they have forgotten to read and write. What should I say about illiterate people?"

Congress on Monday called the BJP's promise of implementation of the UCC a ploy to just attract the public's attention. "The Uniform Civil Code appears to be a ploy to attract attention without any real intention of making a significant change," the grand old party tweeted.