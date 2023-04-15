Karnataka Congress unit on Saturday, launched a boycott campaign against the disgruntled BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar campaign in his Hubballi constituency. As the assembly elections for 224 seats in the poll-bound state are scheduled to take place on May 10, some candidates have been dropped from the list of candidates.

Congress launches boycott Jagadish Shettar campaign in Hubballi; releases posters

Jagadish Shettar is miffed with BJP as he has not received a ticket yet but the saffron party has also not announced any candidate in the Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly constituency-- the stronghold for the ex-CM. On Friday, former Deputy Chief Minister of the state and BJP MLC Laxman Savadi was inducted into Congress after being denied a ticket.

However, Shettar is determined to contest the polls even if he is not given a ticket. The Congress cadres from the Hubbali have urged its high command not to induct him into the party citing his poor performance in his own constituency.

The workers of the grand old party have released a set of posters highlighting the bad state of civic affairs and Jagdish Shettar's incompetence as he has been serving in the constituency for the last 6-term. In the posters, Congress used several hashtags against the BJP leaders like #BoycottJagadishShettar, #ShettarPotholes and called him a "Pothole Leader".

The posters were released in Kannada, "Hubballi has become the city of potholes and credit goes to Jagadish Shettar. Pothole Leader Jagadish Shettar shouldn't be inducted into Congress".

The posters stated, "There are potholes in all the roads that have been laid by Jagadish Shettar. Such leaders should not be inducted into the Congress".

"Wake Up Congress! Roads laid on the instructions of Jagadish Shettar are dotted with potholes responsible for the deaths of many innocent people. Pothole Leader Jagadish Shettar shouldn't be inducted into Congress," as per the posters.

Jagadish Shettar's Ultimatum to BJP

Jagadish Shettar on Friday, gave an ultimatum to BJP to release the third list of the candidates for the Karnataka polls and said that he will make a decision on April 15 after talking to his supporters and well-wishers. Expressing confidence in his councillors, Shettar stated, “If I am not given a ticket and if it is delayed, my office bearers will resign.”

“I will call for a discussion with my office bearers, well-wishers and citizens. We will discuss everything with them. After they express their opinions, I will decide the next course of action,” the BJP leader said revealing his next course of action if was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Issuing a warning to the saffron camp, Shettar further stated, “So many of our councillors expressed their faith in me, supported my cause and expressed that if I am not given a ticket and if it is delayed, they are going to resign. So, I'm thankful to all office bearers and councillors for their faith and support. Party will take appropriate decisions as early as possible, according to me.”