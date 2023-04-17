Congress Leaders Meet Jagadish Shettar As He Resigns From Karnataka MLA Post

After BJP denied ticket to former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar, the veteran BJP leader finally met Congress Karnataka unit on Sunday. In the meeting held in Bengaluru, Karnataka State Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, former Congress CM Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar held discussions with Shettar about his next move.

This development came as Shettar resigned from his MLA post on Sunday, saying that he was completely "fed up with the political events of the past few days." "I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me," he tweeted.

Congress leaders meet Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka| Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar met former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar in Bengaluru, after he resigned from BJP (16/04) pic.twitter.com/93b80sp12v — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, attacking the saffron party for denying ticket to a veteran leader, Surjewala on Sunday, said BJP has humiliated Jagdish Shettar and now the saffron party has crumbled like a house of cards. On Twitter, Surjewala launched a scathing attack against the BJP, saying, "Humiliate", "Insult" and "Throw away" ! This is how Modi-Bommai disgrace themselves. A former chief minister, a leader of opposition, a six-time BJP MLA, the senior-most BJP Lingayat leader! BJP’s "Chal, Chehra, and Charitra. BJP has crumbled like a house of cards," he added.

BJP to offer 'big post' to Shettar in Delhi?

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said that BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have decided to offer a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Bommai also said the BJP leadership has denied tickets to some candidates because opportunities are being given to the

However, Bommia's remark didn't sit well with irked Shettar, who responded to this by saying,;If the BJP has decided to give opportunity to the younger generation, then why was election tickets given to people over 70 years of age?" He further questioned why tickets were given to Tripa Reddy, who is 76; Dipedh Swami, who is also 75 plus; Karjor; and so many other candidates who are over 70. He said, "I am only 67 years old; why was I replaced and not them?"

It is pertinent to note that Jagadish Shettar has served the state as a chief minister between 2012 and 2013, and he has also been the leader of the opposition, a six-time BJP MLA, former state minister, and a prominent Lingayat leader in the state of Karnataka.

Image: ANI