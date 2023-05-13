Congress has crossed the majority mark of 113 in Karnataka Elections and now the Congress party has emerged as the single largest party in the prestigious state. According to the ECI, Congress has got a majority as 121 of its candidates have won in their respective constituencies and more than 15 candidates are leading. In contrast, the BJP gained 55 seats and had a lead in 9 constituencies. The JD(S) won in 18 seats, and it was in the lead in another two.

Karnataka is a crucial state from the point of 2024 Lok Sabha elections and upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, as this will give Congress workers a boost and on the other hand, BJP workers the motivation to push harder for victory.

PM Modi congratulates Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Congress party for their win and he also boosted the morale of all BJP workers to work harder in the state. Taking to Twitter, he stated, “Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.” “I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.”

Siddaramaiah wins from Varuna

Former CM Siddaramaiah has secured a victory in Varuna which is a legacy seat of Congress. He outpolled V Somanna of the BJP by 46,006 votes, winning the election. He has now made his seventh appearance in the Karnataka Assembly. According to figures from the Election Commission, Siddaramaiah received 1,19,430 votes whereas V Somanna of the BJP received 73,424.

DK Shivakumar sweeps Kanakapura

D K Shivakumar, the leader of the Karnataka Congress and a powerful face of the Vokkaliga, won the Assembly elections on Saturday with a commanding majority of 1,21,595 votes, continuing a winning streak that dates back to 1989. Shivakumar received 1,42,156 votes compared to B Nagaraju of the Janata Dal (Secular), who received 20,561 votes. R Ashoka of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished third with 19,602 votes. When he defeated JD(S) contender Narayana Gowda in 2018, Shivakumar won the seat by a comparatively smaller margin (79,909 votes).

The challenge ahead for Congress

The upcoming contest between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the position of chief minister is the negative aspect of the Congress' victory celebrations in Karnataka. While the tussle over the top post between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar attracted the headlines during the poll campaigning, both the leaders denied differences and projected a united show for the elections.

The two main Congress heavyweights in Karnataka are Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar; one is the former chief minister and the other is the Karnataka Congress chief. Both have been vocal about their desire to become Chief Minister.