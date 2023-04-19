Congress MB Patil To Contest From Banleshwar; Know All About The Lingayat Leader

The Congress party has again entrusted its leader MB Patil and has placed him from the Babaleshwar constituency to contest the upcoming Karnataka polls, scheduled for May 10. After the Congress fielded the leader for the crucial election, Patil issued a statement asking his supporters to not believe the ongoing rumours about his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bringing an end to the speculation of him switching to BJP, the Congress leader said that the statements regarding his defection are “false” and “baseless” and are being spread in order to ruin his image ahead of the polls.

“There is no chance of Mr. Patil changing parties. He will file his nomination papers in Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district as a Congress candidate,” he said.

Patil attacking BJP

Launching an attack on the BJP ahead of the polls, the Congress MLA questioned the BJP for not giving members of the Lingayat community their due credit. He further accused the party of treating the community only as a vote bank. Patil’s statement came after former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar resigned from the saffron party and joined Congress.

Lingayats are not treated as the core of BJP, but merely a vote bank.



Karnataka will witness a new massive political churn because of how Lingayats were mistreated by the BJP & specifically Two Vested Common Interests.



Lingayats are set to return HOME to the Congress in 2023.… pic.twitter.com/7YAI2TRPbB — M B Patil (@MBPatil) April 16, 2023

MB Patil and his Association with Congress

MB Patil, a prominent Lingayat leader in Karnataka, started his political journey in the year 1991 and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Tikota. Following this, the Congress leader contested the Lok Sabha polls from Bijapur and became an MP.

It was then in 2008 that he again contested the Assembly polls from Babaleshwar. Since then, Patil has been representing the constituency till today and is getting preparing to win the 2023 polls. He has also served as the Minister of Water Resources and Minister of Home Affairs excluding the Intelligence wing of Karnataka during the rule of the Congress in the state.