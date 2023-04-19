Congress MLA Anil Lad Joins JDS Amid High-decibel Campaigning In Karnataka Polls

With the dates of Karnataka polls drawing closer, the southern state is witnessing an abrupt turn of political events as another CongressMLA, Anil Lad, resigned from the grand old party to Join JD(S) Tuesday.

Anil Lad was an aspirant for the Bellary City constituency in the May 10 Karnataka polls. Ex-Congress MLA Anil Lad met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, April 18, and joined Janta Dal (Secular). Lad got a "B" as a JD (S) candidate in Bellary City.

Bellary, Karnataka | Former MLA Anil Lad resigned from the Congress party. Anil Lad was an aspirant for the Bellary City MLA ticket.



Anil Lad met JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy late last night and joined JDS. Lad got 'B' form as JD(S) candidate of Bellary City. pic.twitter.com/dYFQhswd09 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Is JD(s)-Cong Alliance over?

In a statement released on Tuesday, former prime minister and head of the Janata Dal (Secular), HD Deve Gowda, ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. He also stated that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy does not want to join forces with any party that would seek to remove any "obstacle" from the government.

"Two national parties and one regional party (the JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim. We are going to get the majority. Some people's assessment is hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader," Deve Gowda said, indicating that the party aims to contest polls all by itself.

Notably, JDS had an alliance with Congress after the 2018 elections, where JDS secured 37 seats and Congress bagged 78 seats.

When asked whether JDS would continue with the alliance it had formed with the Congress in 2018, he responded, "The party will win the elections with a thumping majority on its own."