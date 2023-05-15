Congress MLA With Most Wins In Karnataka Poll History, Also The Oldest, Not In CM Race

As the race for the seat of the Chief Minister in Karnataka heats up after the results of the assembly elections were announced, which saw the grand old party wresting power from BJP, the Congress MLA R V Deshpande who won from the Haliyal constituency is not in the race for the sit on the seat of the CM. Notably, Deshpande (76) won for the record ninth time from the Haliyal seat equalling Mallikarjun Kharge’s record of most wins in the state will also be the most senior MLA in the assembly after the recent results. Deshpande (57,240 votes) won from the Haliyal seat by a margin of 3,623 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Sunil Hegade (53,617 votes).

Congress clinched power in the South Indian state on May 13 after the grand old party bagged 135 seats going way past the majority mark of 113 seats.

Who is R V Deshpande, Karnataka’s oldest MLA ?

Karnataka’s senior-most MLA Deshpande, a law graduate originally from Janata Parivar but switched sides to the Congress in 1999. Until then, he got elected to the assembly in four elections from the Janata Parivar. In an interview with the news agency before this year's elections, Deshpande said: "Kharge and I have won assembly elections eight times. If I win this time, it will be a record in the House. Nobody has won nine times." Asked why he has been laying low and does not figure in the list of contenders for CM despite being the senior most, he said, "I am not laying low in a way because I am a very disciplined man. I am not in any race. ...there could be a desire for CM, but you should not fight for that."

The septuagenarian MLA has handled many portfolios during his multiple stints as MLA in the state including industries, higher education, and revenue. He served as the minister for industries for 13 years, and organised the first global investors meet (GIM) in Bengaluru in the 1990s before the event acquired the name GIM. Pertinently, the Haliyal MLA Deshpande has been winning from the seat in which the population of his own community - Gowda Saraswat Brahmin - is very low. He was also awarded with the “best legislator award’ in 2022.

‘They have a desire’

The 76-year-old MLA stated Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are not ‘fighting it out’ for the post of CM, "They have a desire. If I get an offer, I will have a desire. But I am the last man to fight for that." Having worked with eight chief ministers from Ramkrishna Hegde to date, Deshpande said this could be his last election, "most likely, this could be the last election (for him). If God and voters help, this could be a record... it is difficult to fit in the current politics as the political discourse has fallen very low."