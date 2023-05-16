Karnataka CM Name Announcement Likely Today; Congress Observers Submit Report To Kharge

Congress party's central observers, who were deployed in Karnataka to oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, have submitted their report to the AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. According to sources, the party chief will now consult the UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi before announcing the name for the next Karnataka CM post. The name is likely to come out today, sources said.

While commenting on the submission of the report to Kharge, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, "Congress party will stand up to the pledge made to 6.5 crores Kannadigas...the observers have submitted their written report to the Congress President...he will look into the report, will hold deliberations with state leaders & other central leaders and will take an appropriate call."

The Congress party swept Karnataka by registering victory in 135 seats in the 224-member assembly. Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who are widely credited for Congress' thumping victory in Karnataka, are the front runners for the chief ministerial position.

After the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday unanimously decided to leave the selection of the next Chief Minister to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were called to Delhi to visit the party's top brass. While Siddaramaiah reached Delhi, DK Shivakumar remained in his home state, celebrating his 62nd birthday.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also said he has a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi on Monday. According to sources, the latter will reach Delhi on Tuesday for a discussion with the party leadership on the government formation in the state, his brother and party MP DK Suresh said.

Congress sweeps Karnataka

The Congress party got a thumping majority in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. Wresting power from the BJP, the Congress party crossed the halfway mark of 113 easily by registering a win of over 135 seats. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the 2018 assembly elections with 104 seats, have failed to woo voters in the 2023 polls.