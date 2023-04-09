Congress Only Alternative In Karnataka: MP Slams Basavaraj Bommai Govt

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala has predicted that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government will fail to retain power in the Karnataka election as it 'has failed miserably'. Following a strategy meeting on Sunday, Surjewala said the future of youth in Karnataka is in danger under the BJP government and stated that Congress is the only alternative left. "The Bommai government has failed miserably in Karnataka and they won't be able to come to power again, Congress is the only alternative now," the MP told ANI.

"The future of youth in Karnataka is in danger under the present government because of the recent scams in the state like PSI recruitment scams, assistant professor scams, bank recruitment scams, junior engineer scams and others," he further said adding that the Congress is "a ray of hope" for the youngsters.

Final candidate list by Congress awaited, BJP yet to release first

While Congress has released two list of candidates for the Karnataka elections, the BJP is yet to announce its first. The former released its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and again of 42 candidates on April 7. The final list will include candidates for the remaining 58 constituencies. The third major contender, Janata Dal (Secular) had announced its first list of 93 candidates in December 2022. Earlier this week, Surjewala had questioned the delay by the BJP and alleged that the party has no solid candidate to contest the elections.

Both Congress and the BJP are confident of securing a majority in the elections scheduled for May 10 (results on May 13). JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, on the other hand, has claimed that as many as 15 leaders would switch to his party before the polls. Politicians previously in the JD(S) are also migrating. Shivarame Gowda, who was expelled from his party joined BJP last week. On the other hand, Kudligi BJP MLA NY Gopalakrishna also jumped ship and joined Congress earlier this month.