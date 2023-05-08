Last Updated:

Congress Petitions EC To Direct Police For Filing Case Against PM Modi Over 'false Statement'

Congress accused PM Narendra Modi of making "false, baseless, frivolous" allegations only to solicit votes for his the BJP during his public meeting at Nanjangud in Mysuru district.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Congress

Congress accused PM Narendra Modi of making "false, baseless, frivolous" allegations. (Image: PTI)


The Congress on Monday petitioned the Election Commission, requesting it to direct police authorities to register a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he made a false statement that "Congress is trying to disintegrate Karnataka from Bharat".

The party accused him of making "false, baseless, frivolous" allegations only to solicit votes for his the BJP during his public meeting at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Sunday.

The petition, signed by KPCC spokesperson A N Nataraj Gowda and the party's Legal Cell Secretary Sanjay Yadav among others, said that Modi's alleged statement is "absolutely perverse and without an iota of responsibility". They also said it was prejudicial to national integration and maintenance of harmony.

READ | Pakistan surrenders Hajj quota to Saudi Arabia for first time in 75 years

In a blistering attack on the Congress for former party chief Sonia Gandhi's "Karnataka's sovereignty" remarks, Modi during his last campaign rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, accused the party of openly advocating for "separating" Karnataka from India.

The Prime Minister's charge came a day after Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday.

The Congress, referring to her speech in a tweet said, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity". It added that Gandhi, who is the Congress's Parliamentary Party Chairperson, "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas".

READ | Northern Railways' medical officer caught accepting bribe

It also posted pictures of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting. Modi, apparently citing this, alleged that the disease of the "tukde-tukde gang" (referring to alleged anti-national elements) had reached the Congress's top level. 

READ | Farmers must take up experimental farming, use modern technology: Sudhir Mungantiwar
READ | OG star Pawan Kalyan shares picture from set, strikes massy pose

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT